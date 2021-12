Mauricio Sulaiman is okay with Devin Haney not wanting the franchise belt. The Franchise belt has caused all kinds of confusion since its inception back in 2019. Things got even more bizarre when the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced that a rule change had been added to the belt, not allowing it to change hands. He would change the narrative again, later, claiming it to also be part of undisputed. Furthermore, he responded to WBC champion Devin “The Dream” Haney who wants nothing to do with the Franchise belt.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO