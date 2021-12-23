ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma Basketball: 3 thoughts from Porter Moser after OU's 72-48 win over Alcorn State

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208dJu_0dV0JWa300

Oklahoma closed out 2021 with a 72-48 win over Alcorn State. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners in scoring with his 17 points. Gibson finished 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

The win means Oklahoma enters Big 12 play at 10-2 when OU hosts Kansas State at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Here were three postgame thoughts from Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser.

Ethan Chargois and the bench played well

The redshirt senior transferred to OU from SMU. Chargois finished with eight points and a pair of rebounds in 15 minutes of action against Alcorn State.

“I thought Ethan played really well. He’s been getting minutes. I thought Bijan, C.J., Jakob, those guys have got to continue to get better and get deeper. What I did see is when they came in, I didn’t see a big drop-off defensively. That’s what I was really [looking for]. The last couple games–not the Arkansas game–but Arlington, when we started making subs, the defense went down. It was not the case tonight. I thought the subs continued to guard well,” Moser said.

Slow start offensively, but OU figured it out

Oklahoma didn’t get off to its typical start. Against Alcorn State, the Sooners misfired on their first seven 3-point tries. Finally, Chargois broke the ice from distance at the 10:36 mark of the first half to make the score 11-4 OU.

“I’ve got to look at it to be honest with you. Sometimes with a slow start, I’m like, man, ‘We didn’t get good shots.’ I’ve got to look at the tape, but I thought we moved it. We’re looking at our stats, we started out I think 0-for-7 from three and I thought we got a ton of good shots. So, I didn’t think we started out slow in terms of what you might think slow is. Like, man, they’re stagnant. We just started out missing a bunch of shots. I was kind of pleased with how we moved the ball a lot of the times,” Moser said.

The Sooners finished 9-of-21 on 3-pointers and wound up shooting a season-best 60 percent from the floor.

Being 10-2 entering Big 12 play

By and large, Moser is happy with his team’s start to the season.

“On some aspects, I’m pleased. I’m never satisfied. Did a lot of people think we’d be where we are today? No, but I think we kind’ve felt like we could move this team along if they’re defending and now the next phase is conference and we’ve got to step it up another level,” Moser said.

The Big 12 conference is home to the defending national champion in Baylor. It also currently boasts the lowest average NET ranking of any league at 36.5 and all of the Big 12 teams are ranked within the top 80 of the NET rankings.

“This is the best basketball league in the country bar none this year, so we’ve got to take it up another level. I’m a big proponent of letting these guys have a couple days with their families. They’ve been going through Thanksgiving. And then we come back, we’ve got to really go back to work for an unbelievable conference season in the Big 12,” Moser said.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcorn State#Kansas State#Oklahoma Basketball#Sooners#Smu
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Re-ranking the college football hires for 2021. Why Josh Heupel is No. 1 and Butch Jones last

As it turns out, new Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden was "the right fit for a program that needs a complete reboot," at least through his first season. Butch Jones might be "back in more comfortable surroundings at Arkansas State," but that wasn't reflected in the standings: ASU won just two games and sat near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in Jones' first year. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star wing eyes visits – did Orange make the list?

I wouldn’t expect Syracuse basketball to win out in the recruiting sweepstakes over 2023 five-star wing Justin Edwards from Philadelphia. The junior could have a way to go in his recruitment, however, he said in a recent interview that he has a few upcoming visits in mind, and a trip to the Hill doesn’t appear to be a part of his plans.
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy