ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Update: Cam Reddish (ankle, calf) will not return for Atlanta on Thursday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish will not return to Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Shortly...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

These 3 Teams Should Pursue Trade For Cam Reddish

The business of the NBA can be a difficult element of roster construction to navigate. Tough decisions are forced to be made by some teams and the Atlanta Hawks will soon have to face some of their own. The Hawks face a situation where they have to make decision on...
NBA
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Hawks COVID-19 crisis be the making of Cam Reddish?

The Atlanta Hawks were lucky up until recently as none of their players had entered into the NBA health and safety protocols. Then news was released that Trae Young had entered the protocols and then it was like domino’s after that. Joining Young was Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Clint Capela, Danilo...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Wes Iwundu
Person
Cam Reddish
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons trade update won’t please Sixers fans

It has been made quite clear over the last few months that the Philadelphia 76ers are more than open to trading wantaway point-forward Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Sixers have made a lot of progress in that regard. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on his...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy