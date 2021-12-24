I-70 crash survivors weigh in their opinion on the 110-year sentence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison Monday for the crash that killed four people and injured several more. Aguilera-Mederos was the driver of an out-of-control semi that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019. (credit: CBS) Before the decision was read, the families of those killed spoke about their loss. “It’s been difficult, sometimes it feels like being half a person,” said Kathleen Harrison who lost her husband Doyle Harrison in the crash. Others shared stories about the impact of their loss. “My mothers’ life has been turned upside down,” the brother...

