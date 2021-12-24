ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

I-70 crash survivors weigh in their opinion on the 110-year sentence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivors agree 110 years is...

CBS Denver

Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Fiery I-70 Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison Monday for the crash that killed four people and injured several more. Aguilera-Mederos was the driver of an out-of-control semi that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019. (credit: CBS) Before the decision was read, the families of those killed spoke about their loss. “It’s been difficult, sometimes it feels like being half a person,” said Kathleen Harrison who lost her husband Doyle Harrison in the crash. Others shared stories about the impact of their loss. “My mothers’ life has been turned upside down,” the brother...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

I-70 crash survivor left with little recourse for medical compensation

DENVER — Survivors of the deadly Interstate 70 crash in 2019 are still dealing with the emotional effects today, as well as financial ones from their physical injuries. Leslie Maddox Ross from Arvada was hit when truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost his brakes on I-70 and barred into a traffic backup in Lakewood on April 25, 2019. She has undergone several surgeries since the accident to recover. She also has PTSD from the accident.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local attorney weighs in on options for trucker facing 110-year sentence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As public outrage grows over the 110-year sentence handed down to a 26-year-old truck driver, a local attorney is weighing in on what the man's options look like. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos slammed his semi-truck into stopped traffic on I-70 back in April of 2019. Four people died in the fiery crash. The post Local attorney weighs in on options for trucker facing 110-year sentence appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#I 70
9NEWS

Rally calls for reduction of 110-year prison sentence for I-70 crash

DENVER — A rally calling for a reduction of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-year prison sentence for a deadly April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 took place outside the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday. Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when he crashed into stopped traffic near Lakewood after his brakes failed, killing four...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

DENVER (AP) — Relatives, lawmakers and other supporters of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure crash that left four people dead rallied in Denver on Wednesday to plead for clemency. Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos say the sentence is deeply unjust and truck drivers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

DA to ask court for 20-30 year sentence for truck driver in fatal I-70 crash

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Jefferson County Colorado District Attorney plans to ask for a reduced sentence for the semi-truck driver convicted of a deadly crash in 2019. 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi-truck on I-70 in Colorado when the brakes failed. The accident led to a fiery 28-car pileup...
GOLDEN, CO
Law & Crime

‘Why Did I Survive That Accident?’: Trucker Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Killing Four People in Highway Crash

A judge sentenced a truck driver to 110 years in prison for killing four people in a catastrophic 2019 crash on an interstate in Colorado. Judge Bruce Jones voiced mixed feelings on Monday, saying he would have given defendant Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, less time if he had the discretion under the law. Even so, 110 years was the minimum under sentencing guidelines, and the truck driver still had to take responsibility for the deaths of Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, William Bailey, 67, Doyle Harrison, 61, and Stanley Politano, 69.
ACCIDENTS
live5news.com

3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash

(CNN) - A petition seeking a shorter sentence for a man convicted of a deadly semi-truck accident in 2019 has gained national attention. A jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 42 counts, including vehicular manslaughter, setting his sentence to a total of 110 years. As of Friday night, about 3.5...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Land Line Media

Fiery, fatal I-70 pileup results in 110-year sentence for driver

The driver whose tractor-trailer crashed into backed-up traffic on I-70 in the Denver area in 2019 has been sentenced to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from an April 25, 2019, crash. The charges stemmed from a deadly chain-reaction collision on I-70 at the Denver West Parkway bridge over the interstate in Lakewood, Colo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
