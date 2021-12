The Omicron variant has been found in wastewater in Larimer County. The county Department of Health and Environment says detection of the variant in wastewater is an early indicator of community spread -though so far, no confirmed cases have been identified in Larimer County. The variant strain that’s surging across the country has been found to be more transmissible than past strains of the virus. Local health officials are encouraging vaccinations, booster shots, COVIVD-19 testing, and mask-wearing in indoor public places. Timberline Church in Fort Collins has expanded testing and vaccination this week.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO