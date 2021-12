There’s something about Christmas Eve that separates it from every other holiday eve. I noticed this when I was a child, but I didn’t say anything to my parents or siblings. They might have thought I was off my rocker unless they also felt it. There was a feeling of calm — a silence that seemed to fall across the snow-covered fields that wasn’t there on any other winter’s eves. Although many decades have passed since I first became aware of such a feeling, it always returns on Dec. 24. Perhaps my spirit is telling me to put aside everything trying to steal my peace.

