CJ McCollum fully healed from collapsed lung

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, Portland guard CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month, the team announced today. McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. He will continue his recovery protocol and will be reevaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: NBA.com

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

They was really giving KembaDNPs. Sick sick world. Keep serving brotha 🤝 get 50 @Kemba Walker9:36 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month, Trail Blazers say. McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 7:09 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Team announces that @CJ McCollum‘s right lung is “fully healed” and that he’s been cleared for non-contact activities. Doesn’t sound like his return is imminent but it’s progress. – 7:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Portland Trail Blazers say they determined that C.J. McCollum has had his right lung fully healed after taking a CT scan on Wednesday. – 7:03 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says CJ McCollum is doing cardio again. No timetable for a return but signs are encouraging about his recovery from the collapsed lung. – 3:40 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report Update:

Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion), and Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness) are questionable.

Nassir Little (illness: non-COVID), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Cody Zeller (right patellar) are out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 6:05 PM

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

Proud to partner with @LegalZoom to support small businesses. Make the season brighter by shopping local! #LegalZoomPartner pic.twitter.com/6pvoQpPMQJ5:05 PM

Casey Holdahl: Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is probable while CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game at Memphis. Assume that means Tony Snell, who missed the last two games for personal reasons, is also a go. -via Twitter @CHold / December 18, 2021

Casey Holdahl: Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is questionable while Tony Snell (personal reasons), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Friday’s game versus Charlotte. -via Twitter @CHold / December 16, 2021

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is showing improvement in his recovery from a pneumothorax (right lung) and will be re-evaluated in a week, the team says. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 15, 2021

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

