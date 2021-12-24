Mountain snow continues, Front Range showers possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For our Wednesday, we’re watching two areas of low pressure that look to converge over the northeast. One low will move out of the Great Lakes and the other will move northwards along the east coast into the Gulf of Maine. This looks to be another scenario where a wintry mix will be possible including, snow, rain & freezing rain. Precipitation will arrive in southern Maine before daybreak and will begin as snow before transitioning over into sleet & freezing rain. This will spread north & east along the Interstate making for icy road conditions during the morning commute. Ice accumulations from Portland through Augusta to Waterville could be up to ¼”. The wintry mix should arrive in the Bangor area after 6 am. Recent trends though have shifted the wintry mix line farther inland meaning warmer air will protrude into coastal areas. Bangor will see a window of freezing rain this morning before temperatures warm up enough that all rain can be expected. Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln could see a window of sleet & freezing rain early this afternoon. All rain is likely along the coast. Areas north of a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Houlton can expect all snow which will be heavy at times through this afternoon. Heaviest snow will be over Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis and all of Aroostook counties where 6-10″ will be likely. Amounts will taper off quickly as you move southwards towards the coast. The Bangor area could see around 1″ of snow. Highs today will be in the 20s & 30s across the north and in the 30s and 40s closer to the coast. Precipitation will come to an end later this evening. Winds will increase this evening into early Thursday. Gusts out of the west/northwest could be upwards of 30-35 mph. Any location that picked up ice could see the potential of power outages & downed tree limbs into Thursday morning.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO