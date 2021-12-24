ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mountain snow continues, Front Range showers possible

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered rain and snow showers will...

kdvr.com

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Up to 9 feet of snow possible; holiday travel ill-advised

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After a short respite from snow, several more inches could blanket the Basin just in time for Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, “today is the last `all clear` weather travel day, other than some areas of freezing fog that will burn up by late morning.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
wabi.tv

Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For our Wednesday, we’re watching two areas of low pressure that look to converge over the northeast. One low will move out of the Great Lakes and the other will move northwards along the east coast into the Gulf of Maine. This looks to be another scenario where a wintry mix will be possible including, snow, rain & freezing rain. Precipitation will arrive in southern Maine before daybreak and will begin as snow before transitioning over into sleet & freezing rain. This will spread north & east along the Interstate making for icy road conditions during the morning commute. Ice accumulations from Portland through Augusta to Waterville could be up to ¼”. The wintry mix should arrive in the Bangor area after 6 am. Recent trends though have shifted the wintry mix line farther inland meaning warmer air will protrude into coastal areas. Bangor will see a window of freezing rain this morning before temperatures warm up enough that all rain can be expected. Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln could see a window of sleet & freezing rain early this afternoon. All rain is likely along the coast. Areas north of a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Houlton can expect all snow which will be heavy at times through this afternoon. Heaviest snow will be over Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis and all of Aroostook counties where 6-10″ will be likely. Amounts will taper off quickly as you move southwards towards the coast. The Bangor area could see around 1″ of snow. Highs today will be in the 20s & 30s across the north and in the 30s and 40s closer to the coast. Precipitation will come to an end later this evening. Winds will increase this evening into early Thursday. Gusts out of the west/northwest could be upwards of 30-35 mph. Any location that picked up ice could see the potential of power outages & downed tree limbs into Thursday morning.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Days Of Snow Starts Soon In The Mountains, Denver Gets Next To Nothing

DENVER (CBS4) – A sizable change in the weather pattern across the country will put in the Colorado mountains is a very favorable location for big snow through Christmas weekend. Unfortunately almost none of the moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. After such a dry start to the snow season in the high country, it’s exciting news for skiers and snowboarders and for the mountain economy that relives heavily on the ski industry. The snow will initially start in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado Thursday morning and will gradually move north through the rest of the mountains during...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for late Wednesday through Christmas weekend

We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

White Christmas and Arctic Plunge Possible

SEATTLE - Believe it or not -- Western Washington could be in for a white Christmas! We're also tracking a major plunge in temperatures starting on Monday. Highs may only lift to the mid to upper 20s. Prepare for the frigid weather and stay tuned as we track this complicated and interesting forecast.
SEATTLE, WA
kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Heavy Snow Likely to Blanket Eugene Area Around Christmas

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The latest forecast for snow in Oregon suggests it may be in store for the holidays in the Willamette Valley and especially in Lane County. According to the latest report, we may even see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow starting this Sunday, the day after Christmas.
EUGENE, OR
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Tonight into Monday morning for accumulating snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for accumulating snow of 3-5″ in much of the area from the Northwoods south to Wisconsin Rapids and Waupaca, while 1-3″ of snow, along with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the south. This will cause treacherous travel conditions tonight and into the first half of the day on Monday.
WAUSAU, WI
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Winter Weather Coming In

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Today was very similar to yesterday, warm and windy. Luckily, the winds were not as strong as what we saw yesterday, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up as the winds look to be strong for much of the state tomorrow afternoon and evening. Sky conditions were well enough that there were some clouds, but the breeze was enough to move them out of the way. Going into the holidays, the weather situation will be very active. Starting tomorrow, there will be an influx of moisture in the western regions as well as the southern central regions. This is due to an incoming cold front and the strong winds fueling the winter weather with warm and moist air. As a result, there are currently winter storm watches and warnings for those areas and snow is likely to accumulate over and inch, with even more so expected in the mountains and higher elevations.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Sacramento

Some I-80 Drivers Caught In Snow Due To Weather Conditions

KINGVALE (CBS13) — As rain continued to hit the valley, some drivers were caught by surprise up in the foothills. One family was all loaded up in a new car, ready for a new experience on their way to Idaho. Sophia Fellman and her crew from the Bay Area decided to bail on chain installation. Chain Controls were still in place along I-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Thursday evening. “This is my first time even getting chains on the car, so def going to have somebody else do it,” she said. And they weren’t alone. “You just don’t want to do this. No, too...
TRAFFIC

