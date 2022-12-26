ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 43

Joseph James
3d ago

Mississippi needs more good jobs enough of this leftist bs . If they haven’t noticed Ms. Is a lumber state. Trees are harvested and re planted half the state is new growth pines ! This is not strip mining! Build that plant and any other company that wants to make Ms stronger. Tax dollars help the community also. These clowns protesting are the fools that think Biden is doing a good job. Get out of here.

Reply(10)
33
James Smith
2d ago

problem is these econuts will use any excuse to back their own narrative on climate change 🤔 🙄 the problem is climate change is real, but not because of human interference but because of the real nature of the planet that has changed a thousand times over and over and most without humans even being here period...

Reply
11
Mr. Baker
2d ago

Good to have a market for tree tops and trash wood to be put to good use. This would lessen demand on power grid and gas to heat homes. Pellets are sustainable energy for home owners.

Reply
7
MISSISSIPPI STATE

