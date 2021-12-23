ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monk seal killed by 'intentional gunshot wound to the head,' Hawaii officials say

By Michelle Watson
 3 days ago
A monk seal found on Hawaii's Moloka'i Island in September died of "an intentional gunshot wound to the head," The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced in a news release...

mauinow.com

Gunshot Wound is Confirmed as Cause of Death for Moloka‘i Monk Seal

NOAA Fisheries has confirmed that Hawaiian monk seal L11 is confirmed to be the victim of an intentional killing by gunshot wound to the head. The young female seal was found dead on Molokaʻi on Sept. 19, 2021. This marks the third confirmed intentional killing of a monk seal on Molokaʻi in 2021 and the seventh on Molokaʻi in the past decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

‘Evil, Despicable Acts’: Officials Plea for Info on Brutal Monk Seal Death

Officials are outraged at the brutal shooting death of a monk seal on Moloka‘i, calling on Tuesday for anybody with information to notify authorities investigating the killing. “Someone has information whether they know it or not,” said Jason Redulla, chief of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement....
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Endangered Hawaiian monk seal shot in head on Molokai

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal that was found dead on the island of Molokai last September was intentionally killed with a gun. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say in a statement that the young female seal suffered a gunshot wound to its head. The killing was the third confirmed intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island in 2021 and the seventh in the past 10 years. Two other seals were killed by what authorities called “blunt force trauma” on Molokai in April. The cause of death for several other seals were inconclusive. Killing the endangered species is a state and federal crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

Authorities Seek Information on Monk Seal Shot, Killed on Moloka‘i

Authorities are reaching out to the public for information on the shooting death of a young female Hawaiian monk seal on Molokaʻi in September. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, or DLNR, the monk seal, known as L11, died of an intentional gunshot wound to the head on Moloka‘i on Sept. 19. A postmortem analysis determined that the young female suffered severe, lethal trauma from a bullet fragment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
