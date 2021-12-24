ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I-70 truck driver gets first visit with mother in jail

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogel Aguilera-Mederos was able to see and...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Truck driver gets 110 years in prison for fatal I-70 pileup

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver convicted of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver has been sentenced to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges. He was...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#I 70#Department Of Corrections
foxsanantonio.com

DA to ask court for 20-30 year sentence for truck driver in fatal I-70 crash

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Jefferson County Colorado District Attorney plans to ask for a reduced sentence for the semi-truck driver convicted of a deadly crash in 2019. 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi-truck on I-70 in Colorado when the brakes failed. The accident led to a fiery 28-car pileup...
GOLDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

Driver involved in deadly I-70 crash had history of brake problems on truck

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of the truck that hit and killed a Boone County fire official had a history of brake problems on his truck. Online court records show Kevin L. Brunson, 64, received three tickets from state inspectors in 2008 and 2009 for not properly equipping or maintaining the brakes on his truck. All three tickets led to fines, which Brunson paid.
COLUMBIA, MO
KHOU

Houston truck driver gets 110 years in fiery I-70 crash that killed 4

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man convicted after a crash on Interstate 70 that left four people dead was sentenced to 110 years in prison Monday afternoon. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when his semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic on the interstate near Denver West Parkway on April 25, 2019. Four people died instantly from the impact: Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano. It is believed they all died from injuries and not the resulting fire.
HOUSTON, TX
KXRM

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy