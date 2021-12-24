Escape From Tarkov “Lost Contact” Quest Guide

Lost Contact is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by the Therapist. The quest asks you to go to the new Lighthouse location and find the lost group in the chalet area. Young man, I require your assistance. The other day, I sent a group of workers to collect supplies...
The latest Escape from Tarkov patch, numbered 0.12.12, introduces a new map, called The Lighthouse, VOIP, an additional enemy faction and the highly anticipated Inertia system. It couldn't have been otherwise. The long-awaited update for Escape from Tarkov, numbered 0.12.12, was released on December 12 to keep the number "twelve"...
Escape From Tarkov’s T H I C C Item Case can no longer be listed on the FLEA market as of today. This ban has been confirmed by players who have tried to list their T H I C C Item Case on FLEA Market. At the time of this writing, there’s only one active listing that goes for 20 million roubles. It expires in a couple of hours and will probably be the last one to be seen.
Sanitary Standards – Part 2 is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by Therapist at level 8, after completing Sanitary Standards – Part 1. Hello. Good that you are here. I have a job just for you since you are already familiar with it. Our engineers have successfully neutralized the chemical leak from the factory, but the water is still not fully purified. Although the only remaining pollutants are specific to petroleum products. We assume that this is connected to the TPP fuel oil storage next to the factory. Know these? It’s hard to miss, there’s a big pipe there. Technical rooms of fuel oil storage and furnace facility must be nominally equipped with the same radio- and gas analyzers you found in the factory, if, of course, they weren’t stolen yet. Locate and bring them in and we will solve the water problem in the region, at least for a while.
This is a rare occurrence to see Battlestate Games reveal the complete patch notes for a major update, in this case, Escape From Tarkov’s patch 12.12. The patch will also wipe all the player data, which means everyone begins from scratch, just as noted in yesterday’s Newspaper Issue posted by BSG. But, that’s less valuable at this moment, since we have received the complete patch notes from the developer. So let’s see what is in there.
Even if yesterday we were unsure if there would be a wipe or not, it appears that we have waited long enough to see the actual outcome. Battlestate Games has just confirmed the kick-off of the installation of Escape From Tarkov’s patch 12.12, as servers went under maintenance. The wipe has also been approved so that everyone will start anew.
Earlier this week, Battlestate Games has released a massive Escape From Tarkov patch 0.12.12. The update was of vast importance as it added numerous new features that improved the realism in the first-person milsim title. Two days later, the developer decided to release a minor update that would address a couple of known issues, including the performance of the Lighthouse map, which in theory should run a lot smoother now.
Genshin Impact started a new event for Version 2.3, the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. Your task is to save small animals using a special item while dodging powerful foes. The fourth day starts with a lengthy event, known as the Bantan Sango Case Files: Recognition quest.
The Escape From Tarkov community is warning other players to avoid completing the mission ‘Chemical – Part 4’, as a bug is causing players to destroy their reputation with traders. The bug was highlighted by content creator Pestily earlier today (December 13), who warns players to “not...
Battlestate Games’ hardcore realistic looter-shooter game Escape from Tarkov received a wipe and update today, bringing a wide variety of new features and a new map. If you're an avid player or are looking to dive into this title, here's what you need to know. Escape From Tarkov Patch...
We’re back at it again, but with a slightly different topic. Battlestate Games has added a new VoIP feature in Escape From Tarkov, allowing players to use proximity voice chat and communicate with each other. Sadly, some of the players using this feature are not as polite, and you might encounter wild behavior with people throwing slurs and whatnot else at you. Luckily, BSG added a report feature that is unclear to most players. Worry not, though. We have you covered.
Lighthouse is the new map in Escape From Tarkov, which arrived with patch 0.12.12. While some players rush to learn the map, loot, and its extract points, we decided to remain balanced between quests and updates, gradually getting to know Lighthouse. So, where are all the exfils on Lighthouse? In this guide, we’ll provide you with a map that will help you pinpoint your location much easier, and then find an extract point closest to you.
Escape From Tarkov has received a brand new update that changes a couple of known issues. Battlestate Games remains vigilant shortly after the deployment of patch 0.12.12, which has caused a couple of problems that now have to be fixed. This is yet another Escape From Tarkov update after the Lighthouse performance patch. So, what’s changed?
Escape from Tarkov is the survivalist’s dream, having to completely rely on yourself to keep your life going requires intense concentration – one that summit1g lacked for a second, resulting in a hilarious fail. The first-person action RPG and MMO hybrid is back amongst the top on Twitch...
It can be a bit ironic that the Destiny 2 A Spark of Hope Quest is one of the more difficult to accomplish due to how confusing it is to even start. Considering that this quest comes right after the New Light prologue, that could leave a bad impression for many new players. Thankfully, we’re here to help you out.
To celebrate the festive season, Battlestate Games is handing out a generous New Year’s present for players in Escape From Tarkov – here’s how to claim it. As is holiday tradition with Escape From Tarkov, a New Year’s present is now available for players to claim. Although Battlestate Games says it’s a “small New Year’s present”, the items included are actually incredibly valuable – especially because many players might not have unlocked the Flea Market to buy them just yet.
In Deathloop, killing all seven Visionaries in one loop is a complicated Rube Goldberg death machine, and sometimes you won't want to kill a Visionary just because you encounter them. Sometimes you'll just need to engineer their future downfall. Such is the case with Egor, who is happy to work all day and night at The Complex. But you'll want to get Egor to the party in Updaam at night in order to off him once and for all. Here's how to do that.
Escape From Tarkov has been updated to allow players to craft gas analysers in the hideout, addressing an issue where scarcity of the item was preventing players from making mission progress. Since Escape From Tarkov started its latest wipe on December 12, players have noticed that gas analysers have become...
As with every other wipe, Battlestate games will give their fair share of presents to all Escape From Tarkov players. In light of the upcoming holidays and New Year, players will get a chance to claim the gift through the official Escape From Tarkov website. The present consists of multiple items, even if the MK17 SCAR is the hero on the image itself. So, what exactly are we getting for this year’s present?
The Destiny 2 The Pigeon Provides is a special event quest that can only be undertaken during the Dawning 2021 event. It’s a special quest that centers around the holiday season so you won’t be able to take it any other time of the year. On this guide,...
