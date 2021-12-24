ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UNH women’s basketball: Three takeaways from ‘Cats fifth straight loss

tnhdigital.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILDCATS 64, WARRIORS 70 (OT) A 15-point comeback to force overtime wasn’t good enough for the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-7) Wednesday afternoon versus the Merrimack College Warriors (4-6). A gritty effort ended in defeat for a UNH team that has struggled to put the pieces together as of...

tnhdigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unh#Cat#Heavy Legs#Wildcats 64
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh Tuesday; school announces enhanced COVID protocols

Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy