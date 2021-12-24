UNH women’s basketball: Three takeaways from ‘Cats fifth straight loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO