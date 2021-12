A Storm Lake man who led officers on a high-speed chase nearly one month ago was arrested this week in Woodbury County. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, on the afternoon of November 22nd, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 110 and Marina Road in Storm Lake. The driver of the vehicle was recognized by the officer as 26-year-old Bidong Yak of Storm Lake. The officer was aware that Yak was wanted on a parole violation warrant through the Iowa Department of Corrections.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO