ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Honda Civic Type R Will Join The Tokyo Auto Salon But It’s Keeping On Its Camo

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda will bring the new generation Civic Type R at the Tokyo Auto Salon this January, but the model will keep its special camouflage. This will be the first public appearance of the hot hatch in prototype form before its confirmed debut in 2022. After numerous sightings from our...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota To Revive MR2 With Help From Suzuki

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Type R#Camo#Vehicles#The Tokyo Auto Salon#Nurburgring#The Suzuki Circuit#Ps
MotorAuthority

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, 2022 Ford GT, 2022 Ford Everest: Today's Car News

Mazda's current MX-5 Miata enters its seventh year on the market with a handful of updates, one of which is a new electronic feature designed to enhance stability during cornering. Sadly there's still no extra power, meaning buyers will have to settle for a peak 181 hp. Ford's GT supercar...
CARS
SlashGear

The Real Reason America Banned the Nissan Skyline GT-R

Many urban legends surround the legality (or, more accurately, the illegality) of importing a Nissan Skyline GT-R into the US. Pundits claimed the Skyline was too fast for American police cars to catch up, that its mighty turbocharged engine was capable of pumping upwards of 1,000 horsepower given a slew of aftermarket parts. The fact that the Skyline is AWD and had a 200 mph top speed didn’t help, either, and this was a time when police cruisers were rear-wheel drive and handled like a boat.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Carscoops

Subaru And Honda Concepts, And Rumored BMW M4 Special: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Florida is considering suspending Carvana’s dealer license over failing to transfer vehicle titles. State law in Florida requires retailers to apply for a title within 30 days of completing a sale, but Californian authorities showed 300 un-transferred vehicles. The company now has until the 31st of January 2022 to submit the titles.
CARS
Carscoops

2008 Nissan Z Getting A 1970s 240Z Fairlady Throwback For The Tokyo Auto Salon

Two Nissan Automobile Colleges in Japan have joined forces to create a retro-inspired concept based on the 2008-2020 Nissan 370Z. Set to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the one-off model features an old school design that closely echoes the original Z car that was sold in Japan as the Nissan Fairlady Z and in other markets, as the Datsun 240Z, and then as the 260Z and 280Z. The students have named it the 340Z by combining the names and codenames of the original model (S30) and the 370Z (Z34).
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Civic Transforms Into Lamborghini Aventador

The divide between the haves and the have-nots has never been wider, and while billionaires play space cowboys, the rest of us work ordinary jobs, and drive ordinary vehicles. The idea of one day owning a supercar like a Ferrari or Lamborghini is so far removed from most of our realities, that we don't even think twice about it, but some petrol heads feel such an urge to drive their dream cars that they end up building them with their own hands.
CARS
Autoweek.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Evolves but Remains a Driver's Car

Will Honda be the last automaker to build a small, fun, affordable car with a manual transmission? It's now one of just a handful of companies that's able to make a business case for a car such as the Civic Si in the United States. We think it's commendable that this sub-$30,000, turbocharged, stick-shift sedan still exists at all, let alone that it's entering a new generation with numerous improvements.
CARS
Carscoops

Honda Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At New Civic Type R Testing At Suzuka

Honda today released a collection of photos showing the the next generation Civic Type R testing ahead of its official reveal at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit. Although no extra information was given with the photos, they do at least show the car being worked on by engineers and tested. The new car is still covered in camouflage whose pattern is a combination of the letter R transposed over the outlines Type R models of the past.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2021 Nissan Sentra SR Review – Good Car Spoiled

2.0-liter four-cylinder (149 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm, 146 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm) Continuously-variable automatic transmission, front-wheel drive. 28 city / 37 highway / 32 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 8.2 city / 6.2 highway / 7.3 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price: $21,750 (U.S) / $26,598 (Canada) As Tested: $25,910 (U.S.)...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Mitsubishi teases Ralliart concept for Tokyo Auto Salon

Rumors have been circulating that Mitsubishi will be doing some interesting things with its performance-oriented Ralliart brand. And it has launched some special variants in some overseas markets with the name, but that doesn't seem to be the end of it. Next month at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Mitsubishi will show a Ralliart concept car.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Prices and Packages stick to manual (mostly)

Mazda has confirmed pricing and options packages for its 2022 MX-5 Miata. The Miata has been around for decades and is one of the best-handling sports cars on the market. It has grown significantly since it first debuted in the US in the late 80s. However, despite getting bigger, the vehicle still maintains its balance, lightweight, and power-to-weight ratio.
BUYING CARS
wuwm.com

2021 VW ID.4 AWD Pro S review

Electric car haters might as well tune out right now, as this review of Volkswagen’s new ID.4 all-electric crossover/SUV might melt your battery pack and explode your mother board. That’s because the ID.4 is an extremely well thought out and executed electric vehicle (EV) that most families would enjoy....
CARS
motor1.com

Wild Audi RS5 has Porsche violet colour, bronze wheels, race car steering wheel

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we honestly haven't heard anyone criticise the Audi A5 Sportback. Whether it's the base, S, or the spicy RS flavour, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rival is widely regarded as a pretty car. This one? Well, you'll be the judge of that. We haven't seen so much carbon fibre on an RS5 before, but there's far more to this wild build than its lightweight treatment.
CARS
The Car Connection

Honda Civic: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic rewrites the expectations of the compact car. Divorcing itself from the cheap vibe of a budget car, the Civic proves that style, space, and fun can still be had for about $25,000 and it doesn't need to be a crossover. Praise. The eleventh-generation Civic comes...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy