Scranton, PA

Bishop reminds Diocese of Scranton of COVID-19 guidelines

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Bambera

SCRANTON — The Diocese of Scranton announced that Bishop Joseph Bambera will be principal celebrant and homilist for two Christmas Masses, and issued reminders of COVID-19 guidelines in place throughout the diocese.

Bambera will celebrate the 4 p.m. “Pontifical Vigil Mass of Christmas” on Friday and the midnight “Pontifical Mass of Christmas” at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. Catholic Television will broadcast the 4 p.m. vigil Mass live, and the mass will be streamed live on the diocese website, dioceseofscranton.org.

The current pandemic protocols include:

• The Diocese of Scranton strongly recommends that all parishioners wear a mask while attending Mass, regardless of vaccination status. As Catholics, we have a responsibility to protect our friends and neighbors and mask wearing remains an important mitigation tool against community spread.

• Anyone who is sick should stay home and participate in the celebration of Mass through Catholic Television or a parish livestream Mass. In addition, anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, or muscle pain) should not attend Mass in-person.

• Altar servers need to wear a mask while performing their duties.

• Priests, Deacons and other ministers involved in entrance/exit processions are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

• Priests, Deacons and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion must wash or sanitize their hands prior to the distribution of Holy Communion. All ministers should put their mask on before going to wash or sanitize their hands.

• Priests, Deacons and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion must wear a mask during the distribution of Holy Communion. All ministers should sanitize their hands immediately if they come into contact with a recipient’s tongue.

