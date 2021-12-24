Replacements propelling Montana State forward on championship quest

Brent Vigen stepped into his new job, and he sought to change things.

The Montana State head coach altered how the Bobcats practiced. It was similar to North Dakota State’s operation when he was an offensive coordinator there.

The intent was to prepare more players in case they were ever called upon. So more stepped foot on the field in preseason workouts.

In the Bobcats’ last few games, that approach and emphasis on developing depth has been fruitful. Without several key contributors, the Bobcats advanced to the national championship.

Missing three all-Big Sky performers, the No. 8-seeded Bobcats (12-2) toppled South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. In the championship, they will take on No. 2-seeded NDSU on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

“Just guys being prepared sooner than later,” Vigen said. “Some of those guys, they left it all out there. I know that.”

Last week, MSU was without Isaiah Ifanse, an All-American who’s third in the FCS with 1,539 rushing yards. The junior running back set the program’s single-season record.

Defensively, all-Big Sky defensive tackle Chase Benson and defensive back Ty Okada were also out due to injuries.

“We knew that not having some of those guys, it hurts us,” MSU defensive lineman Amandre Williams said. “It hurts us from an emotional standpoint. It hurts from a schematic standpoint. But it was just playing for those guys and playing for each other.”

Both Ifanse and backup running back Lane Sumner were sidelined against SDSU. Elijah Elliott, a freshman, ran the ball six times for 21 yards. All three have been involved in the Bobcats’ rushing attack which is seventh in the country with 225.5 rushing yards per game.

Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott took on most of the work on the ground. Vigen planned for him to have between 25 and 30 carries.

Mellott ended the day with 34, an MSU record for a quarterback in the playoffs. He tallied 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“He's got three weeks to heal up off of this one because I'm sure he's going to be a little bit sore,” Vigen said after the game. “But just such a competitor. He's a great talent, I think running the football in particular.”

Led by Benson, the Bobcats are 13th in the nation with 107.9 rushing yards allowed per outing. MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy called Benson’s absence “a huge loss.”

But Williams said the Bobcats’ confidence remained intact. Seven defensive linemen recorded tackles as MSU limited SDSU’s ground game, led by the nation’s leading rusher Pierre Strong Jr., to 124 yards as Strong had 94.

Vigen credited MSU’s ability to rotate defensive linemen. Since before the season, he believed his team could turn to as many as 10 in any one game depending on the strategy and if the Bobcats are prioritizing speed or size.

Vigen said the Bobcats aren’t just hopeful backups can be impactful, he expects it. MSU’s scheme calls for it. That’s especially true up front, where any one of their roles may change and they could go from 10 snaps in one game to 30 the next and 10 again the following week.

“Throughout the season, guys have stepped up up front,” Vigen said. “That's what we’ll need moving forward, whatever Chase’s role can be.”

With Okada out against SDSU, the first full game he’s missed, Rylan Ortt made his first career start. The redshirt freshman from Missoula was fifth on the team last week with five tackles. He has 27 for the season.

Vigen said Ortt has been patient in waiting for an opportunity to play. He’s served as a reserve at both safety spots and at nickelback. Tre Webb, Jeffrey Manning Jr. and Okada have all played at all-conference levels, meaning Ortt’s chances have been sparse.

But Ortt, Vigen said, viewed himself as a regular contributor. He prepared accordingly.

He jumped out to the Bobcats’ coaches during the spring. With all the repetitions he saw in practice this fall, he steadily developed and gained confidence.

“Rylan, for a young player, I think he's really smart. He's very competitive,” Vigen said. “He understands that 'I better be ready to go. I'm one play away, and it could look a lot different based on which spot I'm playing,' so to give us that versatility speaks to his intelligence but also just speaks to how locked in he is.”

The Bobcats’ injuries provided motivation for those who could play. They hope that, by advancing to the championship, those hurt can have enough time to heal and return.

But if they don’t, they know they can turn to others.

“We had a lot of guys step up and fill in,” MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said. “Next man up, like we’ve always talked about.”