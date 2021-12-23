ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Chargers Thursday injury report: WR Chris Conley fully participates

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans released their second injury report as they gear up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans took center Justin Britt (knee), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (shoulder/quadriceps), and defensive end Jordan Jenkins (knee) were taken off the injury report and placed on the COVID-19 reserve.

Houston had running back David Johnson (quadriceps) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) as the only two players who did not practice.

Safety Justin Reid (concussion) and tight end Brevin Jordan (hand) were the only two players who were listed as full participants.

The Texans had no players that were listed as limited.

The Chargers had no change from Wednesday’s injury report as safety Derwin James (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham (concussion) were still non-participants in practice.

For more information on Los Angeles’ injury report, check out the Chargers Wire.

