A woman may join the Democratic primary for governor at long last. Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura A. Neuman, who served as a Republican but has since re-registered as a Democrat, is setting up a campaign committee and will spend the next few weeks making a final decision about whether to run. The committee formally appeared on the Maryland State Board of Elections website on Monday evening, and Maryland Matters has learned that Neuman is in the early stages of assembling a staff and has already conducted a poll ahead of her deliberations.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO