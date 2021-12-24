ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘That’s Zeus’: Suit filed after lost dog with owner’s number on collar adopted

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelly Davis
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RabBT_0dV07ZXz00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A Chicago woman who lost her dog nearly two years ago has sued a local shelter and Chicago’s Animal Care and Control, claiming the organization adopted the dog out without ever trying to track her down.

Karly Moran-West got Zeus, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy. The two were best buds for six years, but in January 2020, Moran-West’s dad was watching Zeus when she was out of town and the dog escaped.

“He ended up getting out of the backyard and somebody ended up picking him up and taking him to Chicago Care and Animal Control,” Moran-West said.

Moran-West said she didn’t know her dog was lost for a few weeks, but once she found out, she jumped into action.

‘I’m still in here’: Ohio woman was trapped in her mind after anesthesia reaction

“I immediately made posters, I posted them all around the neighborhood, I would go consistently, almost every day I would call his name,” Moran-West said. “Finally somebody sent me a picture of Zeus with a family and I was like, ‘that’s Zeus right there.'”

Moran-West said Zeus was not microchipped, but he was wearing a collar with his name and her phone number embroidered on it.

“We know this because CACC’s records specifically noted that Zeus was wearing a red collar with the name Zeus,” her attorney Jonathan Rosen said.

According to a copy of CACC’s intake form, it states the dog was wearing a red collar with the name “Zeus” on it, which Moran-West believes is the same collar that had her number on it.

Zeus was then transferred to Fetching Tails Foundation, where he was reportedly adopted out.

How one kid’s wrong number led to NORAD’s Santa tracker

The organization said they followed proper protocol, but cannot comment on pending litigation.

“He was my child and if your child was Adopted out to someone else I feel like you would probably do the same thing,” Moran-West said, “So I feel like you guys should have a heart and give me back my dog.”

Her attorney said they do not know who has the dog but are working to find out who the family is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Local business owner donates life-changing gift to veteran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This time of year is the season of giving, and one local business has given one of the biggest gifts of them all, changing a veteran’s life forever. The owner of the Foreign Aid Imports and Parts Service, along with help from other local businesses, was able to donate a car […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Collar#Weather#Wgn#Animal Care#Cacc#Fetching Tails Foundation#Santa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KREX

VIDEO: Louisiana farmer shouts profanities, points guns at employees

ROSEDALE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video has surfaced from a June 8 incident showing then-owner Glynn Rivet yelling at Rivet & Sons farm workers while holding a gun in each hand which he points at workers and fires into the air. The incident sparked an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) which found that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy