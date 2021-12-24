ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

By Jewell Hillery, Mike Lowe, Jenna Barnes, Andy Koval
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3vOk_0dV072kV00

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved.

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects, who is believed to be one of two shooters, was also shot. Another man involved, who is not being considered a shooter, is also in custody.

Police are currently looking for a third suspect at this time with shoulder length locs and was wearing a “blue puffy coat” with a white symbol on the back of the jacket. Police believe the man, who is in his 20s, was the second shooter. SWAT team members were going from store to store, looking for the him and to evacuate shoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OSA5_0dV072kV00
Surveillance footage of second shooter

As of 11 p.m., mass evacuations began after police said they no longer believe the gunman is at the mall. Authorities did set up a reunification site for families at the Marriott nearby following the shooting.

The “shootout” happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

In a press conference late Thursday night, police said one of the suspect’s vehicles was recovered at the scene via a license plate reader. Mall management said it is their desire to open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Oakbrook Center#3 Women#Swat#Nordstrom#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
ACCIDENTS
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy