ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rick Roberts: Are The New COVID Pills Just About The Money?

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBAP Correspondent Clayton Neville gives you the latest on the new...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is Texas The Quitter Capital Of America?

A surprising statistic from the Bureau of Labor popped up: in September, 439,000 Texans quit their jobs. That’s 14,633 per day, and second only to California! What’s going on here? Is Texas becoming the Quitter Capital of America? WFAA reporter Jason Wheeler, who does the “Right On The Money” feature, tells you why Texans are quitting their jobs, and it may not be what you think! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Are Texans Quitting Their Jobs?

Yay, Texas! We’re #1!!!…the Number One Quitters, that is. Texas surged ahead of California with the most people quitting their jobs. Why? Some experts suggest workers are feeling burned out or are unhappy at their new jobs. Have you thought about quitting your job? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Is Race So Important To The Left?

When it comes to our kids, we’re our biggest problem. How do we know? Oregon has put out new social science standards integrated with…ethnic studies. This includes kindergarteners. That’s right: in Oregon, you’re 5 year old will be taught what group they belong to. Why is race so important to the Left? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
SOCIETY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: What’s It Worth To Be A U.S. Citizen?

One of outgoing NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s last acts is to support a resolution by the City Council to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections. So, can anyone just walk across the border and vote in NYC elections? And do any other cities or states allow non-citizens to vote? But here’s Rick’s bottom line question: if anyone can just come in and vote, what’s it worth to be a U.S. citizen? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#About The Money#Wfaa#Wbap#Merck#Pfizer Covid
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Can It Happen Right Here In Texas?

It couldn’t happen here in Texas. Could it? School districts across the nation are forcing critical race theory ideas down our children’s throats, and imposing mask and vaccine mandates. Parents who object get the DOJ after them! But here in Texas we value traditional ideas like civil liberties and rights of parents. Right? They didn’t get the memo in Round Rock ISD, in the northern suburbs of Austin. A quiet, conservative, family-oriented community. Right? Then why is the Board of Trustees trying to censure two of its members? One of those Trustees, Danielle Weston, is here to tell you that yes, it can happen here in Texas! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The First Christmas Wasn’t Very Beautiful

We tend to think of Christmas as a time of giving and receiving presents and being with family. But have you stopped to think about the circumstances of the First Christmas? Rick reads a column in Fox News from Pastor Greg Laurie titled “The Real Gift Of Christmas.” If this doesn’t make you stop and think about how fortunate you are, what will? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AMA

Andrea Garcia, JD, on new Omicron data and Pfizer COVID pill

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, AMA's director of science, medicine & public health, on COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering an increase in COVID cases as the U.S. surpassed 50 million on Monday, new data from a major study released by South Africa’s largest health insurer on vaccine efficacy against Omicron, and an update on Pfizer's COVID pill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another Day, Another COVID Update

The FDA has now authorized Pfizer’s new COVID pill, Paxlovid, for use in people ages 16 and up. This is really great news for everyone, especially those still at higher risk. Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he also discusses other COVID news, such as billions of dollars in COVID relief funds that have been stolen. All that, and more on the Chris Krok Show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ijpr.org

First doses of Paxlovid, Pfizer's new COVID pill, are released to states

A federal agency has released the first allocations of Paxlovid, the new COVID-19 treatment from Pfizer, to states and territories. The federal government has a contract for 10 million courses of the treatment and is providing the medicine free to state and territorial health departments. The government acknowledges that supplies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: COVID Panic in the Metroplex?

With the omicron variant surging, are you freaking out about needing a COVID test? Chris doesn’t think we should be. But the holiday panic has resulted in rapid tests being sold out all over the metroplex. Leave it to Joe to wait until after the panic to try and fix it.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

FDA Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Oral AntiViral Pill for Emergency Use

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBAP/KLIF News) – A new COVID-19 antiviral pill will soon be available to American consumers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid. It’s the first prescription bill in the U.S. to treat COVID-19 that does not require and injection or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: California Mass Exodus

California is losing its edge! People are moving out, and there aren’t a lot of people moving in. As we know, Texas is one of the hotspots they’re coming to. But did you know almost 20% of new rural land owners in Parker County are from California? Do we need to be scared? Don’t California my Texas!
CALIFORNIA STATE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Trust in the Age of the Internet

With everything in this age moving online, what is the actual trust in the internet? It’s a place that many people now go to get their news, but is it the best place to be? The site with the least amount of trust may surprise you, but also maybe not. So, in this time, what can we trust? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy