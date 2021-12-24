Rick Roberts: Are The New COVID Pills Just About The Money?

It couldn’t happen here in Texas. Could it? School districts across the nation are forcing critical race theory ideas down our children’s throats, and imposing mask and vaccine mandates. Parents who object get the DOJ after them! But here in Texas we value traditional ideas like civil liberties and rights of parents. Right? They didn’t get the memo in Round Rock ISD, in the northern suburbs of Austin. A quiet, conservative, family-oriented community. Right? Then why is the Board of Trustees trying to censure two of its members? One of those Trustees, Danielle Weston, is here to tell you that yes, it can happen here in Texas! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO