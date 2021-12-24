ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Vs. Titans Week 16 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. The San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans will kickoff Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. The 49ers enter this game...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Christmas Eve Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas (Eve) and a Happy Holidays to all of Steelers’ Nation. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ got you all a great gift last week with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would be even sweeter. Pittsburgh’s still essentially in control of their own playoff destiny. Winning their final three games would all but guarantee them a playoff spot and high odds of winning the AFC North. Even winning two of their final three will put them in a strong position for a Wild Card berth.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Defensive Role Players Make Plays In Ugly Win Vs Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a close one Sunday against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 19-13 at Heinz Field. The offense for Pittsburgh was horrendous for most of the afternoon, failing to top 40 yards rushing on the ground and capitalize on four turnovers created by the defense, settling for field goals inside Tennessee territory to put them on top. While the rush defense still surrendered over 200 yards on the ground in this one, there were notable improvements on the defensive side of the football, limiting Tennessee in the passing game as well as creating splash plays to give the Steelers the chance at victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#Night Game#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Afc South
The Independent

Randy Bullock kicks late field goal as Tennessee Titans beat San Francisco 49ers

The Tennessee Titans clawed their way back from being 10 points down at half-time to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 with just seconds remaining.Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards through the air for the first half but upped his game after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown.Tannehill led his side on a 55-yard, 13-play drive at the start of the third quarter which ended with kicker Randy Bullock slotting a 38-yard field goal which marked the Titans’ first points.THAT'S GAME! Tennessee comes back and WINS! #Titans📺: #SFvsTEN on @NFLNetwork📱: https://t.co/3mPIe4up1m pic.twitter.com/89BMinxbCZ— NFL (@NFL) December 24,...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Christmas Day Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans

NASHVILLE – Merry Christmas. That was a heck of a present for Titans fans on Thursday night, huh?. What a comeback … and what a win. Let's dive in and discuss the team's 20-17 victory over the 49ers as we head into Christmas weekend. Here's the link to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

ESPN Writer Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 16 Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
NFL

