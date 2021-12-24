49ers Vs. Titans Week 16 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a close one Sunday against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 19-13 at Heinz Field. The offense for Pittsburgh was horrendous for most of the afternoon, failing to top 40 yards rushing on the ground and capitalize on four turnovers created by the defense, settling for field goals inside Tennessee territory to put them on top. While the rush defense still surrendered over 200 yards on the ground in this one, there were notable improvements on the defensive side of the football, limiting Tennessee in the passing game as well as creating splash plays to give the Steelers the chance at victory.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO