When will Ghostbusters: Afterlife be on Blu-ray and DVD?

By Christian Saclao
 5 days ago
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has set multiple at-home viewing release dates for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a little over a month after it premiered in theaters last November. The supernatural comedy film will be available in Digital SD, HD, and 4K UHD ($19.99) starting January 4th, 2022. The movie’s Digital 4K...

