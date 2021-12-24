Chloe Bailey Talks Social Media Pressure, Going Solo + More

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to the limelight ever since being discovered online with her sister by the one and only Beyonce but there’s no denying that going solo definitely hit different! The multitalented writer, producer, and singer has took the internet by storm ever since parting ways with her sister (digitally of course) and creating her own Instagram account.

We sat down with Chloe and talked everything from going solo, new acting roles, life on the road without her sister Halle, public criticism and more. Watch the full video below and be sure to tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10am EST.

