Singapore central bank $60 billion swap facility with Fed to expire on Dec. 31

Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in the labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research - Review: Catching up to reality - first rate hike likely on May, 15 December.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO