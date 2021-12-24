ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore central bank $60 billion swap facility with Fed to expire on Dec. 31

 3 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore central bank said on Friday its $60 billion swap arrangement with the U.S. Federal Reserve will expire on Dec. 31,...

