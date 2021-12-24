ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona teen becomes the first patient to receive life-changing surgery to help him sleep

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A good night's rest is a gift most of us take for granted. For those diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), sleeping six to eight hours a night is a challenge. OSA is a serious condition that impairs a person's quality of life and causes excessive...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
tucsonpost.com

English kids to receive life-changing treatment in European first

The NHS is set to provide children in England with life-changing treatment for peanut allergies in a European first after the UK's medical service signed a deal for the ?pioneering? oral medication after a successful study. Palforzia was found to reduce the severity of symptoms, such as anaphylaxis, after those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Libby, 11, becomes first child to have kidney surgery using 3D technology

An 11-year-old schoolgirl has become the first child in the UK to have her kidney operated on using 3D technology.Libby, from Watchet, Somerset underwent surgery on her kidney after suffering a condition which meant she was often in severe pain.Using specialist 3D equipment, surgeons were able to operate faster and with greater accuracy.The step forward in treatment means hundreds more children across the country could benefit from having faster surgery.Other kinds of keyhole surgery performed at Bristol Children’s Hospital will also benefit from the new system.Libby had a blocked ureter, the tube that connects the kidneys to the bladder,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Sleep Patterns#Robot#Osa#Cpap#Phoenix Children
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
phillyvoice.com

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults in the United States fit the criteria for obesity, a high-risk condition that leads to progressive health complications and significant personal hardships when left untreated. Bariatric surgery, commonly known as weight loss surgery, has made outstanding...
WEIGHT LOSS
Florida Phoenix

Don’t wait until after the holidays to seek treatment for substance abuse

Quality Journalism for Critical Times By Bea* I was a mother and a wife with a career where I made six figures. My life probably looked charmed from the outside, but I was hiding a painful secret. I was addicted to opioids. That years-long addiction eventually prompted me to check into rehab for substance use treatment. It happened the day […] The post Don’t wait until after the holidays to seek treatment for substance abuse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Empowered by Bariatric Surgery, Patient Hopes to Inspire Others

Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (December 13, 2021) – For Naiesha Brooks, 44, knee pain and missing her children’s activities were finally too much to bear. She had always been an active person, enjoying dancing and exercising, especially boxing. During one strenuous boxing workout she tore the meniscus in her knee, the C-shaped piece of tough cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between your shinbone and thighbone. It’s a common knee injury and easily repaired, but Naiesha put off getting the surgery for years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
scitechdaily.com

Ketamine Therapy Quickly Reduces Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Ketamine therapy has a swift short-term effect on reducing symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts, according to a review of all the available evidence. A systematic review led by the University of Exeter and funded by the Medical Research Council analyzed evidence from 83 published research papers. The strongest evidence emerged around the use of ketamine to treat both major depression and bipolar depression. Symptoms were reduced as swiftly as one to four hours after a single treatment, and lasted up to two weeks. Some evidence suggested that repeated treatment may prolong the effects, however more high-quality research is needed to determine by how long.
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

If a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder, Look for Signs of a Larger Problem

The words that follow are written in part from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed Special Education teacher of severely at-risk students, including substance abusers, with a substantive course load in Abnormal Psychology which counted as my training program towards my degree and licensure. Though I left the field to become a full-time writer, I have continued my studies in the mental health realm. Attributions from outside sources are included, and linked.
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy