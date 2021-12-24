‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Cash and an Audi Days After Contestant Missed the Car on a Technicality

Wheel Of Fortune fans are upset that one contestant won't be driving a new Audi this Holiday Season. During an episode this week, Tuesday's program brought the viral moment to households across the United States. With an Audi Q3 on the line, one contestant stepped up to solve the puzzle. There was one slight problem though, she "didn't answer the question in the correct manner" according to Pat Sajak. Pausing between the words is apparently a no-no in Wheel Of Fortune. (We had no idea either!) Well, getting the right answer in this manner means that you don't get it right due to a technicality. Fans all over social media began to see the clip because of former Jeopardy! Champion Alex Jacob. His tweet helped spark the #GiveHerTheQ3 movement on social media. However, despite losing at the show, there's a happy ending to this story as Audi sprung for the new car and people were elated.

