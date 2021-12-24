ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Cash and an Audi Days After Contestant Missed the Car on a Technicality

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
It seems that at least once or twice a year Wheel of Fortune has a controversy following a rule technicality that leaves fans wondering what happened. Well, the latest happened when a contestant missed out on a new Audi due to a long pause during an answer. The show has a...

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Sends Sweet Message to Pat Sajak to Close Out Show

As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.
She solved the puzzle, but Wheel of Fortune didn’t give her the car

Wheel of Fortune is a relatively simple game, which is likely why it’s been on TV in one form or another since 1975. Originally spun out from creator Merv Griffin’s games of Hangman on the road as a kid, it’s a word-guessing game broken down into individual letters. What matters most in Wheel of Fortune, beyond getting good spins, is extrapolating full words and phrases from a few scattered letters.
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Receives Massive Gift From Audi Following Rule Controversy

Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush is getting a brand new car from Audi after all, following online outrage directed at the show when she lost the bonus puzzle challenge on a technicality. Thanks in part to a viral tweet from former Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob, Audi stepped up and said they will give her a new Audi Q3. Jacob declared victory by sharing a GIF of Rainn Wilson in The Office.
'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses Final Puzzle Over 'Dumb' Timing Rule, Viewers Revolt — Watch and Weigh In

Wheel of Fortune left its viewers spinning on Tuesday when a contestant was denied her grand prize (a new Audi!) in the final round, despite correctly solving the puzzle. Here’s what happened to poor Charlene: The category of her final puzzle was “What Are You Doing,” and the correct answer was “Choosing the right word.” Factoring in the usual letters every contestant is given for a puzzle, combined with her own guesses, she started out with “-h–sing the right –rd.”
Wheel of Fortune Fans Furious At Pat Sajak After Woman Loses Car

Wheel Of Fortune fans are upset that one contestant won't be driving a new Audi this Holiday Season. During an episode this week, Tuesday's program brought the viral moment to households across the United States. With an Audi Q3 on the line, one contestant stepped up to solve the puzzle. There was one slight problem though, she "didn't answer the question in the correct manner" according to Pat Sajak. Pausing between the words is apparently a no-no in Wheel Of Fortune. (We had no idea either!) Well, getting the right answer in this manner means that you don't get it right due to a technicality. Fans all over social media began to see the clip because of former Jeopardy! Champion Alex Jacob. His tweet helped spark the #GiveHerTheQ3 movement on social media. However, despite losing at the show, there's a happy ending to this story as Audi sprung for the new car and people were elated.
'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Are “Done” Watching After One Particularly Controversial Game

Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a small detail caused one player to lose out big. On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush missed out on winning a car due to what viewers considered to be a minor technicality. It began when Charlene entered the bonus round after winning $16,500. During the “What Are You Doing?” category, Charlene’s initial guess was “choosing the right card.” Quickly, Charlene paused and realized the one-word difference and changed her guess to “choosing the right word.” Though this was correct, the length of time it took Charlene to change answers resulted in her losing the category and bonus prize.
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses Car Prize Despite Guessing Correct Phrase

Some Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a contestant missed out on a new car on Tuesday's show due to a timing rule that many were unaware of. Contestant Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was "What are you doing?" Though she at first guessed a wrong answer -- "choosing the right card" -- she eventually said the right phrase, which was "choosing the right word." However, host Pat Sajak said that because she paused too long in between guesses, she would not get the prize, which was an Audi Q3.
