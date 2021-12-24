ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stefan Bondy: The NBA’s COVID-19 contradictions

By STEFAN BONDY
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — The NBA’s handling lately of COVID-19 is a microcosm of society’s: rules don’t have to make sense when money’s involved, and the only consistent pattern is inconsistency. The league is clearly pushing hard to get through its Christmas schedule, their marquee...

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
