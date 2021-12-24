Stefan Bondy: The NBA’s COVID-19 contradictions

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO