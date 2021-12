Jon Jones is no stranger to lashing out against haters on Twitter, but even we were a bit surprised to see him go head to head against Dan Hooker over the holidays. Hooker had thrown up his own diss against Jones earlier in the week in response to Jones’ not so subtle jabs at Chael Sonnen over Chael’s recent Las Vegas battery charges. It took Jones three days to snipe back, but he found the time on Christmas morning.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO