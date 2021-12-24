Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active Thursday

Jokic had 29 points (13-34 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Hornets. The reigning MVP has looked impressive on both ends of the court in most games this season, and Thursday's contest wasn't any different. Even though he needed 34 shots just to score 29 points, he excelled on the boards and also delivered another impressive passing performance. Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game across 11 contests this month.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO