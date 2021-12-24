ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hyland (ankle) is available for Thursday's contest against the Hornets. Hyland suffered...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Pulls down 21 boards Thursday

Jokic had 29 points (13-34 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Hornets. The reigning MVP has looked impressive on both ends of the court in most games this season, and Thursday's contest wasn't any different. Even though he needed 34 shots just to score 29 points, he excelled on the boards and also delivered another impressive passing performance. Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game across 11 contests this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Hornets
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Snowing in Seattle: Seahawks, Bears appear headed for third-ever snow game at Lumen Field

It's snowing in Seattle. It's looking likely that for just the third time ever, the Seahawks will play on snow inside Lumen Field for Sunday's game between Seattle and the Chicago Bears. There was a winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Washington in the hours prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The warning will be into effect until 3 p.m. PST.
NFL
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy