Junction City Commissioner Tim Brown was honored at the city commission this week for his service. He is wrapping up his term after choosing not to seek reelection. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Brown has given nearly two-thirds of his life to the city of Junction City. "As a police officer, worked his way up through the chain to police chief, came back and now did four years on the city commission. I think a fine public servant to all of us here, and I'd like to say a good friend as well."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO