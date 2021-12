I write this correspondence as a Christian with a heavy heart and an overpowering sense of urgency about the troubling times we in America and, yes, the world over are living in today. As an amateur student of Bible prophecy for over 40 some odd years, I am seeing events taking place day by day that were talked about in God’s word thousands of years ago by the prophets and our savior, Jesus Christ. These things we all see and hear on our news media every day were foretold and are now occurring exactly as the Bible described!

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO