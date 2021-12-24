ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Marathon Runner Sets New Personal Best Time After Pooing Down Her Leg During Race

By Max Sherry
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An elite runner set a new personal best time in the marathon after pooing down her leg seven miles into the race. Addi Zerrenner was competing in the California International Marathon earlier this month when she had, shall we say, a little accident. Refusing to be deterred, the 25-year-old...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 12

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Exercises for Strengthening Every Muscle in Your Arms

If you’re aiming to boost your upper-body strength, don’t neglect your arms! Strengthening the arm muscles can go a long way when it comes to making it easier to tote around luggage, throw a football, or swing a tennis racket, as well as promoting long-term bone health. Read...
WORKOUTS
EverydayHealth.com

How to Start Running: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide

If you want to start running, whether you are already active in other ways or you’re truly in couch-to-5K mode, the biggest question tends to be: Where do you start?. Yes, it can be as simple as lacing up your sneakers and hitting the pavement. But putting some thought into what your goals are, your pacing, what to wear, and how to schedule other activities and workouts can go a long way when it comes to avoiding injuries and making progress.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Instagram
Alyssa Atkinson

Running 30 Minutes Every Day for 30 Days - Results

Photo of the author after a morning run.Photo courtesy of the author. I am no novice runner. In fact, I ran competitively for most of my life. I joined my middle school’s track team in seventh grade, the cross-country team in eighth grade, and eventually went on to run competitively in college for four years.
womensrunning.co.uk

What are the best running shoes for runners?

361's Tim Rose tells us why he thinks he's found the best running shoe for runners... We think the only way to develop the best running shoe is to ask runners to make the shoes in the first place. This is what 361 has done. 361 is still a little bit of a hidden secret: launched just five years ago, it has made considerable waves in the running market, but it still might not be the brand you immediately associate with our sport when you’re considering your next pair of shoes. But we’re here to tell you that you should. Their expertise and passion for running runs through the business like a stick of rock, and the shoes themselves are little short of phenomenal. Could these be the best shoes for runners? Let’s find out. — We spoke to Tim Rose, marketing specialist at 361, to find out more about the brand and their latest launches. Tim’s day job might be 361, but his life is running and triathlon, having raced in the Ironman World Championships, so we can rest assured that he has a vested interest in developing the perfect shoes. Based in Germany, he tells me over Zoom how much he loves his dream job. “Because when you are a runner, and you can work on your kind of own shoes, that’s actually pretty cool!” he enthuses. “The good thing is I can test them pretty hard in my runs and my training and my workouts, and then give very good feedback to the product team.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

Powerlifter Jessica Buettner Deadlifts 405 lbs (183.7kg) For Speedy 12 Reps

The 2021 IPF Powerlifting World Champion in the 76 kg category, Jessica Buettner, is working hard despite it being the holiday season. In a recent video she shared on her Instagram, Jessica crushes 405 lbs (183.7 kg) deadlift for speedy 12 reps that got us winded. The repetitions looked very easy for her, and it looked like there was more left in the tank. Buettner used lifting straps and a lifting belt, accompanied by a conventional stance.
WORKOUTS
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy