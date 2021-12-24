ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Partners Calls For Sale Of Mercury Systems

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist investor firm Jana Partners has taken a ~6.6% stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) for a purchase price of ~$181.1 million. Jana Partners...

