“The writing – in the form of the bearish, daily RSI divergence and the solid resistance above 1.29 in place all year – had been on the wall for the USD’s push higher so we are not too surprised to see USD/CAD weaken. But we need to see a break under 1.2760 in the next day in order to see losses extend towards 1.2600/10.”

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO