A woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.Inyoung You, a 23-year-old former Boston College student, entered her plea in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, on Thursday – two and a half years after 22-year-old Alexander Urtula died by suicide.Prosecutors said You “repeatedly told the victim that he should kill himself or die and waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will” in 47,000 text messages over the last two months of their relationship.In one message she wrote: “Go kill yourself.”The couple were...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO