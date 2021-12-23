The Queen shares her traditional gingerbread house recipe for Christmas

In the mid-1980s, my mom clipped this recipe from Good Housekeeping magazine (the print version) and used it every Christmas when I was a kid. Today it remains safely tucked inside one of those photo pages with adhesive on one side and protective plastic film on the other. The wonder of this no-fuss formula is that busy folks can create lovely, decorated cookies in a short time. The dough rolls out far easier than most cookies and doesn't require rest or refrigeration; it can be rerolled almost endlessly. Use light or full-flavored molasses here, but not blackstrap. Boil it with the sugar and spices in a heavy-bottom saucepan. Add the baking soda, which will foam and froth, then stir in melted butter, an egg, and flour. As the dough starts to come together in the pan, turn it out onto the counter and knead it lightly, adding as little flour as possible. It shouldn't stick much. You can lightly flour a thin metal spatula to slide under any section that does adhere to the counter. Roll the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness; thinner than that and the cookies will lose their chewiness. You can use 6-inch cutters to make giant gingerbread men and women or smaller ginger people or something like snowflakes. To turn them into ornaments, poke a hole near the top of the cookie with a straw or chopstick before baking; string a ribbon through them once they are decorated. Bake them just until they are set (a couple minutes less for mini cookies), and cool on a wire rack. Royal icing is what you'll use to decorate. This recipe will produce stiff icing, good for piping fine details like buttons and eyes. If you want to spread the icing, you'll need to thin it with a bit of water. Spoon it into a piping bag and keep the bowls covered with a lightly dampened cloth to prevent the surface from hardening. To make with children, dye the icing various colors, or leave it white for an elegant finish. Top them with sprinkles, red hots, or edible glitter. Oh what fun.

