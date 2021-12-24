ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booster shots, negative COVID-19 test required for spring semester

By Corey Miller-Williams Managing Editor
Campus Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a University-wide email sent this afternoon, University President Sarah Mangelsdorf announced that a COVID-19 booster shot will be required to return to campus in spring for all students eligible to receive one. A student who has received the initial vaccine, but is not yet eligible for the booster, must get...

