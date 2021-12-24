ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID cases spike

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men's and women's teams will be required to play...

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Nick Saban is two wins away from providing Alabama fans the ultimate gift

The ultimate college football family is celebrating Christmas in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Terry Saban is enjoying her time with the love of her life, Nick Saban, their children, and grandchildren. The Saban family is opening gifts, but Crimson Tide fans are thankful the family chose the University of Alabama in 2007.
2 more games postponed for No. 5 UCLA amid COVID-19 outbreak

No. 5 UCLA’s men's basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have...
Stanford meets Vandy in Diamond Head Classic

Stanford (8-4) vs. Vanderbilt (8-4) Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Vanderbilt will go at it in a Diamond Head Classic battle. Vanderbilt earned a 69-67 win over Brigham Young in its most recent game, while Stanford emerged with a 79-76 win against Liberty in its last outing.
Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl. The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State. The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their...
Head Coach Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols As Philadelphia Eagles Get Ready To Face New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a quick turnaround, the Eagles are back on the gridiron Sunday to play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni is cleared for the game, a key piece of the playoff puzzle for the Birds.   It’s game day and all eyes are watching who’s playing and whose sitting out. Although Sirianni is back, not all players are returning due to COVID protocols.  The Eagles posted on social media a few changes to their lineup. Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He now joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard who are also on the list.  This comes as Siranni returned to the team Saturday morning after clearing protocols.  The Eagles are going into today’s game against the Giants hoping to secure a win in the midst of a hunt for the playoffs. So far, the Birds have won two in a row and four of five games overall.  And of course, Birds fans are not looking for a repeat from a few weeks ago, when the Eagles lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.   Today, back at the Linc, the Birds are going for a win back on home turf.
Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
