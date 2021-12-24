ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Roger Stone seeks dismissal of riot suit filed by Capitol police

By ERIK LARSON
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Republican political operative Roger Stone asked a judge to throw out a suit filed against him by eight Capitol Police officers who allege he is liable for helping trigger the Jan. 6 riot by a mob of...

PBS NewsHour

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Roger Stone questions legitimacy of Jan. 6 investigation

Roger Stone called the inquiry into the Jan. 6 riot "Witch Hunt 3.0." Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
DC Seeks “Maximum Level of Financial Penalties” in Capitol Riot Suit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

The District of Columbia has filed a suit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations over what Attorney General Karl Racine says was their role in the January 6 pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol. Thirty-four members of the Proud Boys and 18 members of the Oath Keepers have been charged in the attack, according to the US House of Representatives’ January 6 committee. More than 30 individuals are also named in the suit, which was filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia and cites the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. You can read the suit below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Accused Capitol rioter asks judge for permission to use dating apps while awaiting trial

Thomas Sibick, the Buffalo, New York man accused of assaulting a District of Columbia police officer and stealing his badge and radio during the 6 January insurrection, has asked a DC federal judge for permission to participate in online dating forums while he awaits trial.On 26 October, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Mr Sibick released from the DC jail to 24-hour home confinement in the custody of his father, citing the “toxic environment” in the jail wing where many of the accused Capitol rioters who’ve been denied bail are being held and concerns that the roughly 40 defendants...
POLITICS
NBC News

D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Washington, D.C., district attorney has filed a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riot, saying the groups participated in a “coordinated act of domestic terrorism.” NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains what the lawsuit is alleging and how a 150-year-old law could factor into the suit. Dec. 15, 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC

