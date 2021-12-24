Roger Stone seeks dismissal of riot suit filed by Capitol police

The District of Columbia has filed a suit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations over what Attorney General Karl Racine says was their role in the January 6 pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol. Thirty-four members of the Proud Boys and 18 members of the Oath Keepers have been charged in the attack, according to the US House of Representatives’ January 6 committee. More than 30 individuals are also named in the suit, which was filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia and cites the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. You can read the suit below.

