A father and his two sons perished yesterday after a Christmas tree fire erupted in their Pennsylvania home. Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful day of the year. The holiday is a time of giving and being thankful for everything you have. Although Christmas is a joyous time of the year, it becomes a time to be reminded of everything they don’t have. For the King family, it’s a reminder of the tragic loss of Eric, Liam, and Patrick King.

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO