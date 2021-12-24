Photos: Scientists alarmed at animal die-offs in North Pacific, Arctic

Rich German says he has gone paddling off the California coast every day for 12 years. He’s seen thousands of dolphins and whales, and many fish in the sea. On Dec. 2, however, a giant creature like he’s never seen before swam up under his board. It was...
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long.
The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments.
Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm
Videographer Steve Hathaway...
The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
According to the old English legend, Excalibur is a magical sword wielded by the legendary King Arthur – purveyor of round tables and protector of Britain in the 5th and 6th centuries. Today, the legend of that enchanted blade lives on… in the name of a prehistoric worm that you could crush between two fingers.
Twenty years ago, an area of ice thought to weigh almost 500bn tonnes dramatically broke off the Antarctic continent and shattered into thousands of icebergs into the Weddell Sea. The 1,255-sq-mile (3,250-sq-km) Larsen B ice shelf was known to be melting fast but no one had predicted that it would...
A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
The United Nations on Tuesday officially recognized the 38 degrees Celsius measured in Siberia last year as a record high for the Arctic, sounding "alarm bells" about climate change. The sweltering heat — equivalent to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit — was seen on June 20, 2020 in the Russian town of...
KODIAK ISLAND, Alaska — Forces profound and alarming are reshaping the upper reaches of the North Pacific and Arctic oceans, breaking the food chain that supports billions of creatures and one of the world’s most important fisheries. In the last five years, scientists have observed animal die-offs of...
TACOMA, Wash. — Maggie, an Arctic fox at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, died at 13, the zoo announced Tuesday night. Maggie was among the oldest Arctic foxes on record, but recently began declining in health and mobility, the zoo said. “She always looked majestic- whether in her fluffy,...
On June 20 last year, as much of the world stood at a standstill in the early days of COVID-19, temperatures in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). The heat wave lasted several days – amidst an already abnormally warm six months – drying out soils, baking vegetation, and helping to kickstart a number of large wildfires.
Covering an area of 6.7 million square kilometers, the Amazon rainforest is incredibly huge. It also consists of extraordinary biodiversity. But even so, you know what they say that nothing lasts forever, and it may apply to the famous tropical rainforest as well. The Amazon rainforest is only five years...
As the Arctic and the oceans warm due to climate change, understanding how a rapidly changing environment may affect birds making annual journeys between the Arctic and the high seas is vital to international conservation efforts. However, for some Arctic species, there are still many unknowns about their migration routes. Using telemetry to solve some mysteries of three related seabird species — the pomarine jaeger, parasitic jaeger and long-tailed jaeger — scientists discovered they took different paths across four oceans from a shared central Canadian high Arctic nesting location. As predators and kleptoparasites that steal prey caught by other animals, jaegers are critical components of marine and terrestrial food webs. These new tracking data add to growing evidence linking marine biodiversity in the Arctic region and the high seas to inform large scale marine biological diversity management in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
On June 20, 2020, the temperature in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. It was a record for the Arctic region but more than that, scientists say, it was a wake-up call for the rest of the world.
The World Meteorological Organization, the official weather record keepers, disclosed the new high temperature Tuesday after working with scientists around the world to confirm the reading.
The UN on Tuesday officially recognized the 38 degrees Celsius measured in Siberia last year as a new record high for the Arctic, sounding "alarm bells" over climate change. The sweltering heat was seen on June 20, 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, marking the highest temperature ever recorded above the Arctic Circle, the World Meteorological Organization said.
