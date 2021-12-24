ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Photos: Scientists alarmed at animal die-offs in North Pacific, Arctic

By Tribune News Service
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForces profound and alarming are reshaping upper...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Pacific#Arctic#Oceans#Food Chain
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arctic fox at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium dies at 13

TACOMA, Wash. — Maggie, an Arctic fox at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, died at 13, the zoo announced Tuesday night. Maggie was among the oldest Arctic foxes on record, but recently began declining in health and mobility, the zoo said. “She always looked majestic- whether in her fluffy,...
TACOMA, WA
Smithsonian

Arctic Birds Connect the World: Biologging Tech Tracking of Nearctic Seabirds Surprise Scientists with Diverse Migratory Paths from Shared Breeding Site

As the Arctic and the oceans warm due to climate change, understanding how a rapidly changing environment may affect birds making annual journeys between the Arctic and the high seas is vital to international conservation efforts. However, for some Arctic species, there are still many unknowns about their migration routes. Using telemetry to solve some mysteries of three related seabird species — the pomarine jaeger, parasitic jaeger and long-tailed jaeger — scientists discovered they took different paths across four oceans from a shared central Canadian high Arctic nesting location. As predators and kleptoparasites that steal prey caught by other animals, jaegers are critical components of marine and terrestrial food webs. These new tracking data add to growing evidence linking marine biodiversity in the Arctic region and the high seas to inform large scale marine biological diversity management in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
WILDLIFE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

100 degrees in the Arctic? A new record raises alarms among climate scientists

On June 20, 2020, the temperature in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. It was a record for the Arctic region but more than that, scientists say, it was a wake-up call for the rest of the world. The World Meteorological Organization, the official weather record keepers, disclosed the new high temperature Tuesday after working with scientists around the world to confirm the reading. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

'Alarm bells' as UN validates record Arctic temperature

The UN on Tuesday officially recognized the 38 degrees Celsius measured in Siberia last year as a new record high for the Arctic, sounding "alarm bells" over climate change. The sweltering heat was seen on June 20, 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, marking the highest temperature ever recorded above the Arctic Circle, the World Meteorological Organization said.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy