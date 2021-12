2021 has been a wild year. And it doesn’t look like next year is going to let up. Knowing that 2022 is an important midterm election, I'm afraid of what the social and political climate could be like in the coming year. And we still have the holidays with family and friends to deal with. I’m tired and need a break from the intensity. How do I prepare (and stay sane) going into 2022?

10 DAYS AGO