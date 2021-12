Undertaking many times can be similar to an obstacle course and the way in which we face them will determine the success we have; Therefore, when undertaking an undertaking, it is necessary to have a series of skills that help us overcome these challenges and one of the most important is resilience , as it helps us to be effective within a critical and changing scenario, as well as converting the crisis into opportunities; However, not only leaders must have this ability, it is vital to develop this competence also in the members of the work team.

