ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Canyon girls’ basketball goes 3-1 at Nike Tournament of Champions

By Ryan Menzie
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball team traveled to Phoenix for the Nike Tournament of Champions that began Saturday. The Cowboys found great success and finished 3-1 in the tournament with their only loss being the...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
The Spun

Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The Canyon#Signal Sports
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
homenewshere.com

Tanner girls basketball team goes to 4-0 after latest win

WOBURN — Although it was still a December game there was some buzz around this unbeaten matchup between Woburn and Winchester in the girls first game last night at Torrice Gymnasium. Perhaps, the Woburn program having been in this big-game situation a little bit more than Winchester was what...
WOBURN, MA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Drew Lock drops truth bomb on Denver’s road loss vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos had a pivotal chance to move up in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 but failed to do so due to their road loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The woes on offense marred the Broncos’ overall performance on the day. Third-year quarterback Drew Lock guided the offense to a mere one touchdown drive. However, he did not receive much help along the way due to several key drops from his wideout unit, including Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: December 26th

HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 26th, 1983, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was matched up with No. 3 Houston in the Chaminade Classic (now known as the Maui Invitational). The Bulldogs won, 68-61. They beat a Houston team that would go on to play in the national championship game for the second year in […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy