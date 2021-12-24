ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Lois Eisenberg | Switching to the Sequoias

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing inundated with politics and the resistance of getting vaccinated or wearing a mask to help to prevent COVID-19, I would like to switch my thoughts and energy to saving the Sequoia trees. Standing next to a big old Sequoia tree is one of the most awesome experiences a...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Next Disaster Coming to the Great Plains

GARDEN CITY, Kan.—A century after the Dust Bowl, another environmental catastrophe is coming to the High Plains of western Kansas. The signs are subtle but unequivocal: dry riverbeds, fields of sand, the sound of irrigation motors straining to pump from dwindling aquifers. “We face a fundamental choice,” Connie Owen,...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

What Lois Lowry Remembers

The title character of Lois Lowry’s most famous novel, “The Giver,” is an old man who guards all of human history and memory. The book’s protagonist, Jonas, is his apprentice. Jonas’s training involves withstanding the prismatic flood of the past—memories of joy and pain, war and suffering—so that his tightly regulated community can thrive in ignorance. When the book came out, in 1993, Lowry had already won a fervent following. She received a Newbery Medal, in 1990, for “Number the Stars,” a novel about a Danish family resisting Nazi rule; her series featuring Anastasia Krupnik, a mischievous pre-teen in owlish glasses, charmed both grumpy older sisters and their parents. But “The Giver” remains her deepest achievement. Heaped with accolades, including another Newbery and a reputation as perhaps the best children’s novel ever written, it has sold more than twelve million copies. It also landed on the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged books of the nineties. From the vantage of 2021, the novel is a double portent: a dystopian fantasy and an early spark in the tinderbox of the curriculum wars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
signalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | Is Homelessness a ‘Problem’?

I read Thomas Oatway’s letter (Nov. 4) regarding Gary Horton’s solution to the homeless “problem.” It was just another set of impractical (considering the politics of the state of California) or unfundable (considering the refusal of people like me, and even the state, to pay for it) measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Industry
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
signalscv.com

SCV embraces winter’s darkness

Bright lights shined in the evening at Placerita Canyon State Park. On closer inspection, hand-in-hand, parents and their children bundled up against winter’s cold prepared for Tinkergarten’s annual lantern walk. The walk is a family event held in conjunction with other lantern walks through the United States to welcome winter’s darkness with open arms.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The development of the casino industry in California

The Sunshine State has a long and turbulent history of both casino gaming and sports betting. Today, a government-regulated activity is constantly evolving, and overgrown limitations earlier posted by card rooms, charitable bingo, and racetracks as exclusive ways for fortune seekers. We will show you how things were before, how they evolved, and what to expect with new technologies all over.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

New map would shift congressional district

Although geographically similar to previously proposed maps, the most recent draft map from the California Citizens Redistricting Commission would reclassify the Santa Clarita Valley from being in the 25th Congressional District and place it in the 27th Congressional District — with shifts in the district’s boundaries appearing to favor future Democratic candidates for the seat.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
sierranewsonline.com

Sequoia NF Wins “District of the Year”

While not our local coverage area we commend our neighbors to the south. Porterville – The Sequoia National Forest’s Western Divide Ranger District was awarded “District of the Year” at the Regional Forester & Research Station Director 2021 Honor Awards during a virtual ceremony held Thursday, December 9, 2021.
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Sequoia Lake

The Timber and Stone Act was enacted by Congress in 1878 and it allowed the federal government to sell land that was declared “unfit for farming”. They sold it to loggers and miners. The price was $2.50 per acre. And when some loggers, several logging companies in fact,...
POLITICS
Scientific American

Wildfires Are Putting Giant Sequoias at Existential Risk

On a dead still November morning in the Sierra Nevada, two researchers walk through a graveyard of giants. Below their feet: a layer of ash and coal. Above their heads: a charnel house of endangered trees. This is Alder Creek Grove, a once idyllic environment for a majestic and massive...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Sequoias#Tunnels
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy