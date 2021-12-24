ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines cancels 100+ flights for Christmas Eve due to Omicron variant

By CNN
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Illinois -- United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas eve flights, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware. In a company...

kvia.com

CBS Philly

Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home. “Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.” Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia. The issues also grounded flights at PHL. “We were already here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Illinois State
CBS San Francisco

COVID Testing Requirements Keep Holiday Travelers Stalled at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — Travelers trying to get out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday faced more challenges related to COVID-19 as the holiday weekend came to an end: cancellations by airlines and limited testing availability. “My flight out tomorrow is at 6 a.m. and this will be closed until 8 a.m.,” said Jordan Simon, standing in line to get a COVID test at SFO. “I think it’s a terrible line, I think it’s a terrible line for sure. From up there it says if you’re here, it’s a three-hour wait. So this is like a five-hour line.” Simon showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Omicron#Christmas Eve#Flight Aware#Covid
The Independent

British Airways passengers due home on 24 December spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Airline Delays Leave Homesick Travelers Waiting At DIA On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country on Christmas Eve. Worker shortages suffered by airlines like United and Delta left thousands of passengers scrambling to get home. (credit: CBS) Even the successful reunions this year didn’t come without frustrations along the way. In addition to flights being canceled, the A-Line had to cancel a trip Friday evening due to a lack of staff. It’s a federal requirement to have a second crew member on board. The Muser family spent Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport, anxiously waiting for the tenth member of their family to arrive. Even the...
DENVER, CO

