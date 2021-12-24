ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Housing rates could continue to increase in 2022

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKyKH_0dUzr2Yp00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Local realtors say the latest real estate numbers show median housing prices are up 15 percent over last year. Regardless of how many “For Rent” and “For Sale” signs are up, Sawyer Blumhardt with Bray Real Estate explains how every price point follows supply and demand.

“It’s been all based on supply and demand,” Bray Real Estate Broker Sawyer Blumhardt explains, “As we’re seeing low inventories and the same demand or even increase demand the prices are reflecting an increasing.”

Mike Moran of Heiden Homes Realty says while prices went up, interest rates remain low which means because real estate is a good investment people keep finding ways to buy property. If you have an affordable choice to either rent or buy, Moran advises you to buy.

“Do understand, it’s not a guarantee the price will go up but it’s a pretty good bet that you’ll like your mortgage, your monthly fee won’t go up like rent can,”Realtor Michael Moran elaborates.

As for home sales, certain locations are seeing multiple offers on single properties, the same high demand that happened in June and July of this year. Some rental properties now have new owners and new management.

Current leases are still valid for renters, but it’s open season when it comes time to renew.

“At that point, they can ask the renter to leave or ask for a higher rent and that’s probably going to be a continue trend in 2022,” Moran points out.

Moran mentions the City of Grand Junction is now looking at allowing more second homes on properties as part of the idea to make housing more affordable.

“You don’t have to drive around the valley very far to see houses going up, apartment buildings going up,” Moran indicates, “The old City Market at First & Rood, there’s a proposal to put in 261 units.”

The median price for the local houses on sale averaged at $330 thousand, November’s median average increased by $30 thousand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

State Bill 21-069 aims to replace faded license plates

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The state of Colorado is implementing a new law that requires drivers to replace their old license plates with new ones that are more easily readable by law enforcement. State Bill 21-069, also known as the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act of 2021, is designed to aid […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Grand Junction Utility Billing gets new building

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Starting January 3, City of Grand Junction’s Utility Billing department will have a new address. Utilities Director Randi Kim says Grand Junction’s Utility Billing and General Services department will relocate to 910 Main Street to better serve residents. City Hall is currently at capacity and Kim says her department needs […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
KREX

Pause on federal student loan payments extended through May 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will […]
EDUCATION
KREX

Local business owner donates life-changing gift to veteran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This time of year is the season of giving, and one local business has given one of the biggest gifts of them all, changing a veteran’s life forever. The owner of the Foreign Aid Imports and Parts Service, along with help from other local businesses, was able to donate a car […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Rental Home#Bray Real Estate#Heiden Homes Realty#First Rood
KREX

Church food bank looks to expand amid increased success

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — The food bank at Clifton Christian Church prioritizes people in need. Volunteers distributed 600 food boxes for thanksgiving and their spirit to help others is still fresh this Christmas, handing out more than just food. “During this Christmas season, we also bless people with toiletries: laundry detergent same body wash and […]
CLIFTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KREX

Grand Junction’s airport gets $2.24 million from infrastructure bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Regional Airport was awarded the grant through the infrastructure bill, the amount is formulated using the airport’s high activity levels back in 2019. While the airport improvement program typically funds renovation and runway grants. this multi-million dollar grant stands independent and harder to get. Executive Director Angela Padelecki […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Experts offer travel tips as holidays last two weekends

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s the time of the year Americans tend to travel most. Grand Junction Regional Airport says you can expect a serious flurry of travelers. “We expect it’s going to be very busy,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki asserts, “We recommend that everyone arrives about 30 minutes earlier […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy