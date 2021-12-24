ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

CDC eyes Listeria outbreaks; company recalls several salad products

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads. One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced...

romesentinel.com

